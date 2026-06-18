Ric Flair shared a post on X today that led to some speculation.

“The Nature Boy” shared a photo of himself sitting alongside daughter Charlotte Flair on what appeared to be a podcast set with a butterfly background and microphones with labels on them.

“Fun Day With The Queen! WOOOOO,” wrote the multiple-time WWE Hall of Fame legend on X.

Fans noticed that the cards that “The Queen” are holding in the photo, as well as one of the mugs on the table in front of them, read, “Off The Pedestal with Ashley Flair.”

It looks like WWE women’s legend Charlotte Flair is entering the podcast world with her own official program.