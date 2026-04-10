WWE Unreal on Netflix is a show that has garnered a wide variety of opinions from veterans and current stars of the pro wrestling business.

Charlotte Flair shared her take during an appearance this week on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle.

While on the popular sports talk program, “The Queen” credited the aforementioned WWE on Netflix docuseries for being responsible for fans being able to connect with her as a person as opposed to a character.

“Every business needs to evolve and we’re here to sell conflict,” Flair said. “The older generation, everyone lived in gimmick. Either you play the good guy or the bad guy. You weren’t traveling with the person you were in a feud with. Now, you can see me and whoever I’m wrestling at the gym the next day.”

She would go on to credit WWE Unreal for her success as a babyface after spending nine years establishing herself as a heel to the audience.

“We know it’s scripted,” she continued. “For me, Unreal did so much in terms of the fans being able to connect with the person and not just the character. I played my character so well that they believed that I was that bad guy for the last nine years. For me, it did wonders. Everything has to evolve. If you’re really good at your job, it shouldn’t be an issue.”

Seasons one and two of WWE Unreal are available now for subscribers of Netflix.

Featured below is a complete audio and video archive of Charlotte Flair’s appearance on ESPN Unsportsmanlike.