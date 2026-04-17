“The Queen” versus “The Eradicator.”

We’ve seen it before.

Charlotte Flair, for one, wants to see it again.

Ahead of WrestleMania 42, where Flair joins Alexa Bliss in a four-way match involving The Bella Twins, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria and The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Charlotte Flair spoke on Up & Adams about wanting to finish out her rivalry with Rhea Ripley on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“I think for the landscape of women and stories that I could see in the future,” Flair began. “I think one, I’ve beaten Rhea at one WrestleMania. She’s beaten me at one WrestleMania.”

Flair then expressed her interest to have the first women’s trilogy at “The Showcase of The Immortals.”

“To have the first ever women’s trilogy would be pretty incredible,” she admitted.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.