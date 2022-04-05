WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion recently spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport, where the Queen broke down why she doesn’t come across well as a babyface, citing her match with Rhea Ripley at Money In The Bank 2021 as a perfect example. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why she believes she doesn’t come across well as a babyface:

“Anytime I try being a face, I think that there’s really nothing in the character other than I have a great relationship with my dad like the father-daughter relationship that people necessarily can relate to. Like when I come across like understand me or this was hard for me, it just comes across as like whining or complaining, or I’m like, ‘No, I really feel this way.’ It doesn’t come across as endearing. So I’ve found like, even though I’m trying to open up and be relatable to the audience,” Charlotte explained, “I don’t think the audience sees it that way. It comes across as entitled. When that’s not really how it’s supposed to be portrayed. So anytime I’ve tried to do that as a face. I think it just comes across as like a cry baby…just whining.”

Recalls the crowd turning on her match with Rhea Ripley at Money In The Bank 2021, but says that’s just the type of reaction she gets from the WWE Universe:

“No, with the crowd of Money in the Bank. I truly believe I elicit that response from them to do that with Becky [Lynch] because of our history. So I think the crowd was partially doing that because it was me. And then also, it didn’t help that she’d been gone for how long? A year, year and a half? And she posted a picture outside the venue. So the fans wanted her; they hadn’t seen her. So I was like, Eff you. You’re going to respect Rhea [Ripley], you’re going to respect me, and you’re going to watch this match. And it went from those chants to this is awesome.”

Says she didn’t care that Becky posted a photo on social media, which made the fans think she would return:

“No, I’d do the same thing. As a performer, it’s the hype. I think anyone in her position would. What she means to the WWE Universe and like, is she coming back tonight? Is she not? It was the first time we had a live audience since COVID. So they were ready to chant what they wanted.”

