Charlotte Flair has accomplished just about everything there is to achieve in WWE, but the multi-time women’s champion still has a few goals she’d like to check off before calling it a career.

During an interview with WFAN (see video below), Flair reflected on what’s still on her personal WWE wish list. While she’s enjoying teaming with Alexa Bliss, she made it clear that capturing another world championship remains a top priority.

“So, I’m in a tag team with my best friend right now, Alexa Bliss,” Flair began. “That’s been awesome. Special. I think if I had to do I, well, I want to win [world title] number 15. That’s definitely on the list.”

Beyond championship aspirations, Flair said she’s interested in venturing into storylines that she’s never had the opportunity to explore during her WWE run, including an on-screen romance with a male Superstar.

“But I’ve never been involved in a romantic storyline or have been opposite a male character,” she continued. “So, I think that would be cool.”

Flair also revealed she’d like the chance to lead a faction before her in-ring career comes to an end, noting that while the Four Horsewomen were a defining group, they never truly operated under one leader.

“Or I’ve never led a group. There’s been the Four Horsewomen, but we were all individuals. There wasn’t. I mean I was number one, but I mean I’m just kidding. I don’t want to disappoint all equals.”

With Flair currently teaming alongside Alexa Bliss, it remains to be seen whether WWE will eventually incorporate either of those ideas into her future creative plans.

Charlotte Flair appears on WWE’s blue brand every Friday night. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday evening at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.