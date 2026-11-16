Charlotte Flair has already made history in the WWE Royal Rumble, but could another record-breaking victory be in her future?

“The Queen” is currently the only woman in WWE history to win two Women’s Royal Rumble matches, having accomplished the feat in 2020 and 2025. Now, the possibility of becoming the first woman to win three is something she has on her mind.

During a recent interview with FOX News’ OutKick, Flair discussed the added pressure that comes with her previous success and whether she could make history once again.

“For me, I feel like because I have won two, there’s even more pressure. First woman to win two, are the odds forever in my favor? Could I win three? But also in the Rumble, it’s always past, present, future. I’m looking forward to seeing which NXT stars come up and make their debut in the Rumble. I think that’s always so exciting, and who’s gonna show up, show out, make a name for themselves, it’s an opportunity.”

Flair went on to emphasize the importance of the Royal Rumble as a launching point for WrestleMania, noting that the opportunity to compete for championship gold on WWE’s biggest stage is what makes the annual match so significant.

“But also, Royal Rumble is so important because it gives two people the opportunity to punch their ticket to WrestleMania, which is our biggest show of the year, guaranteeing title match opportunities, and to me it doesn’t get any bigger in our business than holding the WWE championship.”