WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently appeared on WWE Deutschland on Instagram to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the Queen revealing the two matchups that she felt the most pressure to deliver in her career. Flair also states that she would love to start a group with Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the most pressure she has ever felt was her recent Mania match with Ronda Rousey and her Mania 34 match with Asuka:

Definitely Asuka, WrestleMania 34, I think was the most pressure I’ve ever felt and then second would have to be Saturday with Ronda [Rousey]. It’s crazy because I didn’t necessarily — I felt like when I faced her at Survivor Series, I had nothing to lose. But now because I’ve had a taste of what we are capable of so going into Mania, I feel so much pressure. Yeah, I feel like Saturday is just as much pressure as when I faced Asuka, if not more.

Would love to start a group with Rhea Ripley and Shotzi Blackheart:

I think for ladies, I would take Shotzi under my wing. I see a lot of fire there, and who else? Shotzi and Rhea Ripley would be my two picks. Even though I love facing Rhea, I don’t wanna face her, I want her to be with me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)