Charlotte Flair apparently has another notable guest lined up for her new podcast, “The Pedestal With Ashley Fliehr.”

Flair launched the podcast earlier this year with her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, serving as the first guest.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Natalya revealed that her husband, longtime WWE producer and coach TJ Wilson, recently filmed an episode with Flair.

Natalya acknowledged that she may have spoiled the appearance before an official announcement was made.

“The other day, TJ filmed a podcast with Charlotte Flair, and spoiler alert,” Natalya said. “But TJ came home, and he was so happy when he came home because Charlotte wrote him this really nice note.”

Natalya recalled Wilson arriving home carrying a bouquet of flowers that Flair had given him following the recording.

“He walked in the front door and he had this big bouquet of flowers, and I was like, ‘Where are those from?’ Because you know, of course I’m [like], ‘What’s going on?’ T.J. was like, ‘Charlotte, she gave me these flowers,’ and I go, ‘Oh, she gave you your flowers.’”

Natalya explained that giving flowers to guests is part of the concept behind Flair’s podcast, before describing the emotional reaction Wilson had after hearing what he has meant to Flair and WWE’s women’s division.

“She’s got a podcast that she’s starting. Gosh, I don’t wanna spoil anything but, sorry Ash if I did. But, she gives her guests flowers that come on the show.”

Natalya continued, “T.J. came in the front door and he almost had tears in his eyes and he was like, ‘Charlotte just told me what I mean to her and the division and how grateful she is for everything that I’ve given back…’”

“I could just tell it made his whole week because somebody said, ‘Good job.’”

Flair has frequently trained at The Dungeon alongside Wilson and Natalya over the years. Wilson has also played a significant behind-the-scenes role in WWE’s women’s division, primarily working as a producer and coach.