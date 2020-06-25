Charlotte Flair Gives Update on How Long She Will Be Away from WWE

Charlotte Flair recently joined Sport Hiatus for a conversation and revealed that she likely won’t be taking up to a year off from WWE as has been reported.

It was recently revealed that Flair was set to undergo surgery, which would force her to take an “extended break” from the company. It was reported then that the idea was that she would return for the 2021 Royal Rumble seaso, according to talkSPORT.

Flair told Sport Hiatus this week that she will only be gone from WWE for “a few weeks.”

“Yes, I’ll only be gone for a few weeks,” Flair revealed. “They can still play things on the WWE Network [to keep fans thinking about me], but utilizing my social media will be most important while I’m gone… No one is going to miss me. They’re still going to feel like I’m there is basically what I’m saying. I’m gone but I’m not really gone.”

This week’s RAW saw Nia Jax attack Flair in a backstage segment. WWE issued a storyline update and noted that Flair may have suffered a collarbone fracture in the attack.

