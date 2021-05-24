Charlotte Flair is known to get heavily criticized by fans on social media for the way she is booked by WWE officials. She is clearly one of the top stars in the promotion and has held titles on all three brands multiple times.

At WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center on Peacock, Flair worked a triple threat match that saw her and Asuka lose to Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Flair sent out this tweet on social media towards her critics: