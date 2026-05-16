Another week, another viral Charlotte Flair moment on WWE television.

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair teamed with Alexa Bliss in tag team action against B-Fab and Michin.

In the middle of the match, an attempted roll-up by B-Fab led to an awkward wardrobe mishap when Flair’s tights were accidentally pulled down too far, briefly exposing part of her backside during the live broadcast.

The moment quickly made the rounds online, with fans clipping and sharing the spot across social media shortly after it aired.

Flair, however, appeared to take the situation in stride.

Following the show, “The Queen” reacted on her Instagram Story by posting a screenshot of the incident with a peach emoji strategically covering the exposed area.

“Mam… you could have just asked,” she wrote.

This is far from the first time Flair has addressed an on-air wardrobe malfunction with humor. Back in 2025, after another minor gear issue during a WWE appearance, Flair joked that she may eventually need to start wrestling in robes full-time to avoid future mishaps.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.