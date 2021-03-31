WWE superstar Charlotte Flair took to Twitter last night to congratulate Nikki and Brie Bella on their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, where the Queen discusses the Bellas incredible legacy with the company, and how they opened up doors for future generations.

Flair writes, “Congratulations Nikki and Brie. I can’t emphasize enough on what I learned having the opportunity to face them when I debuted. I remember watching their entrance as I stood in the ring and grasping what it meant to be a star. They have opened doors for generations to come and I am thankful for the times I was able to be in the ring with both queens. So proud and congratulations ladies.”

Flair won her first world championship (Divas title) after defeating Nikki Bella at the 2015 Night of Champion pay per view. Check out her tweets below.