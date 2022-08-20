WWE superstar Charlotte Flair was the latest guest on Broken Skull Sessions, where the former multi-time women’s champion spoke about how much she wants to add an additional layer to her game once she makes her return to the company. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says her problem is that she works too hard and always wants to be on top:

“The problem with me is I always want to be on top. I never want to slow down and if someone didn’t tell me to slow down and smell the roses, I would just constantly be working because I didn’t find myself or find who I was and all these things until I started working. Since 2012, that’s why I’m here. Highs and lows, I wish Backlash had been my Mania match. Things happen, whatever, but I left on a high. I’m still looking for that next big feud, I’m still looking for that next big match. You’ve got Rhea (Ripley) probably wanting to beat me. Bianca (Belair), Liv (Morgan). There is so much for me to be excited for.”

Wants to come back with a different edge:

“The problem is, for me, I could just keep going. I always want to be better and sometimes being a perfectionist can get…Mania, I wanted it to be too perfect and when I got to Backlash, I was like, ‘You do you, boo.’ That’s why it came across…this is my opinion, I do want to come back with a different layer. I came back after last year missing Mania with The Opportunity, just changing my clothes, I want my body to look better, I’ve gotten in better shape, changed the hair up a little, what is that next layer? I can tell you it’s not going to be a good guy [laughs]. What does it look like? Am I darker? At the same time, I’m like, don’t fix something that is not broken, but you always need to evolve somehow, and what does that look like?”

