During tonight’s season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, an unexpected encounter took place when the newly signed Jade Cargill met 14-time women’s world champion Charlotte Flair.

Backstage with new SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, Flair learned that she’d be challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship on next week’s episode. As she turned around to leave, however, Charlotte came face to face with Cargill.

Though Triple H attempted to introduce the two Superstars, it became evident that they were already acquainted. The former AEW TBS Champion stated that the pleasure was all hers, to which Flair replied with an intriguing, “Oh, it will be.”

While the two women did exchange what seemed to be genuine pleasantries, a hint of tension was indeed noticeable, at least from Charlotte’s side.

