Charlotte Flair Lands PWI Magazine Cover with Look Similar to Ric Flair Cover

WWE RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair has landed the cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine.
As seen below, The Queen graces the cover of the October 20 issue of PWI. She also did the Exclusive Hotseat interview for the issue.
Charlotte is wearing a similar look that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had when he covered the October 1987 issue.
“So cool,” she wrote on looking like The Nature Boy.
She added in another tweet, “Stuntin’ like my daddy [emoji]”
You can see the related tweets below:
😎 Woooo! https://t.co/ifeMeITDxF
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 3, 2020
So cool
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 3, 2020
Stuntin' like my daddy 🤩
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 3, 2020
Thank you!
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 3, 2020
