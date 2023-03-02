Charlotte Flair loves playing a heel in WWE.

The current SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the Dan LeBatard show, where she explains why playing the bad guy just comes naturally to her and how fans will now cheer her for being herself. Highlights from the interview are below.

Believes it is easier to be a heel than a babyface:

Yes, it’s fun. To me, it’s just easier. For my experience, my dad is Ric Flair, I come from a legacy, I’m bigger, faster, stronger. It’s hard to be like, ‘Like me, I’m relatable.’ How do you say that humbly?

Thinks fans will cheer her now because of her arrogance:

Now, my mindset is, I’m not a good guy, I’m not a bad guy, I’m just the woman. I spent so many years trying to get people to boo me and now with the reception from the fans and them being so excited to see me, I try not to overthink it. I think they want to see me be arrogant now. They want to cheer that. They don’t want me to be corny, they want me to be me. It’s more of a respect thing because of everything I’ve done in the industry.

In a separate interview, The Queen spoke about her upcoming WrestleMania 39 title defense against Rhea Ripley. You can read about that here.

