Charlotte Flair had a special role ahead of Sunday night’s Carolina Panthers game.

The WWE star was in attendance for the Panthers’ primetime matchup against the Detroit Lions and was given the honor of banging the team’s “Keep Pounding” drum before kickoff.

“The Queen” rolled up her sleeves before taking several swings at the drum as Panthers mascot Sir Purr looked on.

The game marked Carolina’s first appearance on Sunday Night Football since 2015.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair did NOT hold back when banging the drum for the Panthers. 🥁 📺 Sunday Night Football: Lions at Panthers on NBC & Peacock https://t.co/ngypFxfH8V — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 5, 2026