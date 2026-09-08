Charlotte Flair says becoming a mother is part of what she wants for her future.

Speaking with Stephanie McMahon on the September 4 edition of What's Your Story?, Flair discussed the connection she has developed with young WWE fans through hospital visits, appearances and other interactions.

“I want children one day,” Flair said.

Flair said she does not currently have children of her own and described the young fans she meets through WWE as children she becomes attached to. When the conversation turned to how she could eventually become a mother, Flair said adoption is one path she would consider.

She also mentioned foster children during the discussion and said the specific route is less important to her than eventually becoming a mother.

The conversation followed Flair’s reflection on Scarlett Ivory Guillen, a young fan whose relationship with Flair had a significant personal impact on her.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit What's Your Story? with Steph McMahon, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

Source: What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon