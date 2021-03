Charlotte Flair made an appearance on Topps’ WinterCon to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, she was asked who she considers to be the GOAT of the women’s division.

“I don’t know. Who is my GOAT for the women’s division? Well I would say each “year, can they have a new GOAT? Right now, Sasha [Banks] has been the GOAT currently right now. From appearance to character work to matches, she’s absolutely killing it.”

