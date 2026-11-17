Charlotte Flair sees plenty of potential in WWE’s next generation of women’s talent.

During a recent appearance on Good Karma Wrestling to promote tickets for the 2027 WWE Royal Rumble, “The Queen” was asked about some of the newer faces in the women’s division who have impressed her.

Flair singled out five specific names to keep an eye on, offering particularly high praise for Tatum Paxley, whom she has recently been working alongside on WWE television.

“Mind you they’ve been up for maybe a year, a little over a year: Sol Ruca,” Flair said. “Lyra has had an incredible stretch with Bayley. Not just because she’s in my group, but the way Tatum connects with the audience, when it’s Tatum’s time, I really think the sky is the limit for her. She is such a natural and so talented.”

Flair continued by pointing to two additional NXT standouts who she believes have promising futures ahead of them.

“Let me think of NXT for you, I think Izzi Dame has a big future. Kelani has really come into her own, so I can’t wait to see what she does.”

The longtime WWE Superstar also had some positive things to say about two of her current on-screen rivals, B-Fab and Michin, who have been aligned with Jade Cargill as part of The Baddies.

Despite their ongoing issues on WWE programming, Flair acknowledged the work both women have been putting in.

“I want to give a shout out to B-Fab and Michin, even though I love kicking their butt and obviously they love kicking mine,” Flair said. “I don’t even want to compliment them, but I really think they’ve been working hard and have done a great job as the Baddies or the crew alongside Jade.”

Flair is currently scheduled to compete in the women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2026 on November 28, teaming with Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, Bayley and Stephanie Vaquer against Jade Cargill, Michin, Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

While Flair has been enjoying her recent partnership with Bliss and Paxley, she made it clear during the interview that she hasn’t forgotten about her own championship aspirations.

The former multi-time women’s champion would like to eventually return to the title picture while continuing to work alongside Bliss and Paxley.

One potential opportunity could come at the 2027 WWE Royal Rumble in February, where Charlotte Flair recently stated she would have a chance to become a three-time Women’s WWE Royal Rumble winner and secure another championship opportunity on the road to WrestleMania.