WWE superstar and current SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Bleacher Report to hype up WrestleMania 38, where The Queen will defend her gold against the Baddest Woman on the planet, Ronda Rousey. Highlights from the interview are below.

Comments on her current title reign:

“For me, I think I would’ve liked to have more title defenses on pay-per-views, but under certain circumstances… It was cool being champion going into the Royal Rumble because that’s never happened before [with the women]. Having that match with Naomi, I’ve been waiting for that match for five years now and we were finally able to have it on SmackDown last month. I thought that was incredible. It’s so cliche, but that was only a taste of what we can do. It was only one match. That was special for me. With Survivor Series [vs. Lynch], all I can say is that number one doesn’t talk about number two, but it was fun to revisit that bitter best friend [storyline].”

Calls her showdown with Rhea Ripley at MITB 2021 one of her favorite matches:

“It’s one of my top favorite matches. I took an uninterested crowd and by the end, I had them chanting ‘This is awesome.’ Rhea is the future of the women’s division, I tell her all the time. I have so much respect for her, and I know our paths will cross again.”