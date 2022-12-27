WWE’s Charlotte Flair has offered social media support to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

It was noted before how Cargill responded to a fan who asked who she would defend against if she could face any non-AEW wrestler, and why. Cargill responded, “@MsCharlotteWWE – because she can GO [muscle emoji]”

Flair responded this week and told Cargill to keep killing it. Flair also acknowledged Cargill’s winning streak.

“Keep killing it, queen. #undefeated,” Flair wrote.

Cargill responded and wrote, “[smiling face with sunglasses emoji] [muscle emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji]”

Flair is expected to return to WWE in the near future after being away since WrestleMania Backlash this past May. Cargill defeated Vertvixen on last week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage, her 45th win in singles/tag team competition.

You can see the full tweets below:

