Charlotte Flair on 5 Years of the Women’s Revolution and Her Main Roster Run

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today to mark 5 years on WWE’s main roster.
The July 13, 2015 edition of RAW saw WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon talk about how it was time for a “revolution” in WWE, which led to her introducing Flair, Becky Lynch, and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks to the main roster, coming up from WWE NXT. Flair has gone on to become one of the top Superstars in WWE during the Women’s Revolution, holding the RAW Women’s Title four times, the SmackDown Women’s Title five times, and the Divas Title once. She also won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.
Flair wished a Happy 5th Women’s Revolution Anniversary to WWE and fans today.
“Happy 5 Year Anniversary @wwe and @WWEUniverse! This means more to me than I can put into words. I am 1000000% in my feels and will be posting pictures all day. If you have an issue with that, I would suggest the ‘unfollow’ or ‘mute’ buttons. Thank you, all of you, so much [Red heart emoji],” she said.
She wrote in an earlier tweet, “I have loved every single second of the last 5 years [dizzy symbol emoji]”
Flair has also tweeted various photos from the past five years, tagging various Superstars like RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and Natalya, and using the “#FourHorsewomen5Years” hashtag.
Flair has been out of action since losing the title match to Asuka on the June 22 RAW episode. She issued a statement on her WWE status this past weekend, which you can read by clicking here.
You can see Flair’s related tweets below:
😱 5 years https://t.co/b3UvhQM6oL
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
I have loved every single second of the last 5 years 💫 pic.twitter.com/T5zcoyL8gT
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
Happy 5 Year Anniversary @wwe and @WWEUniverse! This means more to me than I can put into words.
I am 1000000% in my feels and will be posting pictures all day. If you have an issue with that, I would suggest the “unfollow” or “mute” buttons.
Thank you, all of you, so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZaEZSS59SG
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
Survivors Series, 2017 pic.twitter.com/HuviLU0aZI
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
PLEASE post your pictures! Tell your stories! Share your memories!#FourHorsewomen5Years
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
Got excited. Forgot to tag it.
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
❤️ @WWEAsuka #FourHorsewomen5Years https://t.co/93UQNv6H5h
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
Seeing this picture made everything hurt again 😭 @SashaBanksWWE #FourHorsewomen5Years https://t.co/Q1nIu9W9cV
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
#FourHorsewomen5Years https://t.co/BJ473eFCWO
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
OMG! Babies! #FourHorsewomen5Years https://t.co/UdtblICOVX
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
BABY!! #FourHorsewomen5Years https://t.co/PqKSVQpqSQ
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
Thank you @NatbyNature #FourHorsewomen5Years pic.twitter.com/SO5hSVrnc0
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
Wooo! #FourHorsewomen5Years pic.twitter.com/vE4T6dEVY8
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
#FourHorsewomen5Years pic.twitter.com/T6nLDaMwG9
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 13, 2020
