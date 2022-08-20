WWE superstar and multi-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair was a recent guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, where The Queen discussed a multitude of different topics, including her thoughts on longtime friend/rival, Becky Lynch, and how the two currently don’t see eye-to-eye. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How her and Becky just want to be the best:

“You have two women who want to be the best. There’s no other way to put it. I want to be the best. She wants to be the best. Natural courses of life. She got married and had a baby. I met Manny [Andrade El Idolo] on the road. Maybe we were each other’s crutches at one point.”

Says they both don’t see eye-to-eye these days:

“But now, she wants to be the best. I want to be the best. You have two alphas who don’t see eye-to-eye. We grew up together on TV, and you see that. People didn’t know how close we were.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)