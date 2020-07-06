Charlotte Flair On If Anyone In The Locker Room Was Resistant To The Women’s Revolution

During an appearance on SPORTSNET’s All On Her own, Charlotte Flair spoke on the lack of resistance from the locker room towards the Women’s Revolution. Here’s what she had to say:
From everybody [there was support] because the men could see us putting in the work. And also, when you’re a man who has a little girl, who would you want your little girls to look up to than the females you work beside? I’m not saying it was just handed to us. It really took a culmination of years before me. And then, in 2015, when the #GiveDivasAChance trended, and the fans were fighting for us, and the company going, ‘Hey, we’re going to give it a shot.’ It was just the right place at the right time.
And I don’t want to say it was just our group, but it took years of fighting and fighting for more than just secondary storylines. We had our all women’s pay-per-view. The men were in the audience watching us and supporting us. There’s no resentment. If anything, for me, I want to go out there and I’m looking at the guys going, ‘I’m going to have the best match tonight.’ I want them to feel more of a competition, like a competitive, ‘They’re not going to have the best match tonight – we’re going to have the best match!’ It makes everyone work harder. That’s how I want to be taken by the men.
You can listen to the interview below:
Credit: SPORTSNET. H/T WrestlingInc.
