During her interview with Vibe & Wrestling, Charlotte Flair spoke on believing that the WWE doesn’t need Ronda Rousey while acknowledging that Rousey brings a lot to the table. Here’s what she had to say:

Oh, ‘need’ is a very strong word,” Flair said. “Do I think Ronda adds to the division? 100%. But ‘need?’ No. We have an incredible list of already established stars, and ones that are on the rise. So ‘need’ is a strong word, but do I think she brings a lot to the table? 100%.

Credit: Vibe & Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.