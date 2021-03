During an interview with TV Insider, Charlotte Flair revealed that she has pitched ideas to work with Andrade on screen. Here’s what she had to say:

I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.

You can check out the interview HERE.

