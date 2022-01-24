SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine and revealed how she prepares for new opponents.

Flair noted how she approached Shotzi and Toni Storm before their recent bouts, and asked them what their favorite matches were. Flair then watched those matches on YouTube.

“I watch their matches on YouTube,” Flair revealed. “I asked both Shotzi Blackheart and Toni Storm what their favorite matches were of theirs, and I watched them to study their move sets to try to work around that.”

Flair continued and commented on how being the heel helps when incorporating the opponent’s moves because she gets to be aggressive. She specifically pointed to how she works with Shayna Baszler.

“Like, for instance, if I’m in a program with someone like Shayna Baszler, I’d change my style more for that. Shayna is a tough competitor with a background as a UFC fighter, and I have to up my game when I’m in the ring with her,” she said.

The interviewer recalled how fans chanted for current RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch during Flair’s Money In the Bank 2021 match against Rhea Ripley, at a time when Lynch was still taking time off for her first pregnancy. Flair flipped the crowd off, and the match continued. She was asked where does Charlotte end and Ashley begin in moments like that. Flair praised Ripley and revealed how she sees Ripley and Bianca Belair as the future of WWE.

“I would do it again,” Flair said of the moment at Money In the Bank. “I love that girl. I love Rhea. She has grown on me, and I feel like I’ve grown on her. She deserves so much. She is such a great kid, such a hard worker. She has this amazing presence. She picks up things so fast. She is amazing. I believe Rhea and Bianca are the future. They are both incredible talents.”

Flair is scheduled to compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month, noting that she plans to win and pick her challenger for WrestleMania 38, rumored to be Sasha Banks or Bayley.

