Charlotte Flair says she can’t imagine Sasha Banks never wrestling again.

Flair appeared on the latest edition of Broken Skull Sessions with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and was asked about her history with Banks. Flair commented on coming up under WWE Assistant Head Coach & Producer Sara Amato (fka Sara Del Rey), and being close with Banks and Becky Lynch.

“I came in and then like a month later Sasha came in and they made Sara Del Rey our head coach,” Flair said. “Sara was a huge part of where I am today. Sasha and I were attached at the hip, and then Becky and I were attached at the hip, it just kind of like switched,” she continued. “We were all close at a given time.”

Austin later asked Flair what she thought of Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW in mid-May. Flair called Banks her version of WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, a reference to how her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, feuded with Steamboat.

“I haven’t been there because I left after Backlash and I know what it’s like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth, so I don’t know what happened,” Flair said. “What I can say is, I can’t imagine never wrestling Sasha again. That would be hard for me to compartmentalize because we started together, she’s my Ricky Steamboat. My dad always tells her that.”

She continued, “And then with [Naomi], we just had a hell of a match on SmackDown and there’s unfinished business there because of circumstances and storylines. So, for me, I just can’t imagine not working with them but in terms of what they are going through, it’s not my place to speak on behalf of the company or them because I’m not there right now.”

Flair has been away from WWE since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to former champion Ronda Rousey on May 8. She and AEW star Andrade El Idolo tied the knot on May 27. Flair is expected back on WWE TV soon.

