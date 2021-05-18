During her interview with The Hindustan Times, Charlotte Flair spoke on why she enjoys wrestling Asuka. Here’s what she had to say:

I think it has to do with how much I respect her as a performer and as a human. I believe going into WrestleMania 34, Asuka had nothing to prove. She had made a name for herself, travelled all around the world, come from Japan and had the longest unbeaten streak in WWE history. And I felt like if I beat her that would cement my legacy. When we faced off, it was like she had nothing to lose and I had everything to prove. Since last year’s WrestleMania, she has been the MVP of Raw. We feel like we are always shoulder to shoulder. She is one of the greatest I have ever faced.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: The Hindustan Times.