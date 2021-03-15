During an interview with NotSam Wrestling, Charlotte Flair spoke on her efforts to improve her promos. Here’s what she had to say:

I wear my heart on my sleeve, yeah. And like, that’s the one thing I’ve never been able to do with my character. Because I like babyface promos and that’s the one thing I told myself, ‘I need to get better at promos.’ I want to get better. Sometimes I felt when I was trying to connect with the audience as a babyface, I’m like, ‘Man, they probably just think I’m whining because they don’t understand where I’m coming from. They don’t understand the pressure I put on myself. They don’t understand what it’s like to be Ric’s kid.’ Just, all it encompasses.

And I also want to say that nobody puts more pressure on me than I do. I don’t need anyone else to criticize me, I criticize myself enough. But it was like a perfect opportunity to go, ‘Ok, people can empathize with an argument with your parents saying, ‘Let me do this on my own.’’ And I actually felt like I was already past that, where people go, ‘Well she’s past just being Ric’s kid’, because of everything I’ve accomplished. But apparently, it was a different twist.” Like, I tried to explain this to my dad. Even on live events right? Like, telling him how relevant he still is. This was a year or two ago. Even before live events, they have this incredible package of my dad before. And like, here we are in 2021 and the arena is ‘Wooo’-ing before the show. And never want it to go away, but I think it’s very hard to articulate that amount of pressure to people in babyface promos.