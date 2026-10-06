Charlotte Flair is preparing to launch her new podcast.

It was revealed over the summer that ‘The Queen’ will host a podcast under her real name, Ashley Fliehr, titled “Off The Pedestal With Ashley Fliehr.”

In fact, she shared a photo of the set of her podcast, which includes herself and her legendary father, WWE Hall of Fame icon “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

During a recent appearance on “Set, Hut! with Russell Wilson and Kyle Long,” Flair confirmed that the podcast is expected to launch within the next few weeks. She also explained that the idea began taking shape while she was sidelined with the serious knee injury that kept her out of the ring for an extended period.

“Yes, it launches in a few weeks,” Flair said. “While I was out on injury, when I tore my knee, I really needed to find purpose because, I don’t know about you guys, but wrestling is my life. So, when I wasn’t in the ring, I was kind of like, ‘Who am I?’”

Flair admitted that much of her self-worth had become connected to her wrestling career and everything that came with being Charlotte Flair.

“I definitely put my self-worth on not necessarily the titles but, lacing my boots, the robe, the crown, fighting, and I was like, ‘OK, I don’t know what’s next but I know I can help people and that makes me feel good,’” she continued. “I think it was also being honest with myself that I was tying my self-worth to the job. Not that I woke up one day and was like, man, I really wanna have a podcast because everyone has a podcast.”

Rather than simply adding another wrestling podcast to the crowded field, Flair said she wants to create a place where athletes can have candid conversations about subjects that can sometimes be difficult to discuss publicly.

“But I wanted to create a space for athletes where we can kind of talk about these conversations that I think necessarily haven’t been… comfortable to talk about,” Flair said. “Where like, hey, I’ve gone through body dysmorphia, I’ve gone through self-worth issues, I’ve gone through what it means to be at the top and the pressures and what that did to me mentally and emotionally and putting myself to the side.”

Flair added that her knee injury ultimately forced her to experience a setback that, in retrospect, she believes she needed.

“When you’re at the top, you never want to not be at the top. But for me, hurting my knee brought me down here, which I was like, OK, I needed that dip to get back to here and that’s why I’m doing that podcast.”