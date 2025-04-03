For the first time in public, WWE women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair has opened up about her divorce to fellow WWE Superstar Andrade.

During her appearance on the Sherri Shepherd talk show, “The Queen” spoke on television for the first time about getting divorced from Andrade following two years of marriage from 2022 and 2024.

“I felt like I was failing in my personal life and the embarrassment of being divorced again and being compared to my father,” she said. “Let me gather myself. When I made the decision to file for divorce, the only thing I kept thinking was I just didn’t want anyone to know. ‘Oh my gosh, I have failed again.’ Then, my knee. As women, I think men too, but everyone is probably thinking, ‘She’s going to come back a year older. She’s going to come back less than. She’s coming back off this knee injury.’ Unfortunately, the WWE audience hasn’t gotten to see the come back of Charlotte Flair. This wasn’t a Charlotte Flair redemption story, but for me it’s a redemption story for me because everything I have feared or been scared of or embarrassed of, publicly, because everyone has an opinion, even though they don’t know the facts.”

Charlotte continued, “I found my worth. It’s okay to not be okay. That’s what I learned. It’s okay to take a moment, take a breather, to start over. I was able to keep the divorce a secret until I came back, won the Royal Rumble, and then I was on Monday Night Raw, ‘Hearing from Charlotte Flair after her Rumble win and epic return.’ Boom. Everything hits. Everything that I had been scared of hit that day. The fight is over. I have nothing to fight. This is me, this is who I am, I’m standing in my worth. People can have their opinions. To the audience who watches wrestling, they don’t know what Charlotte has been through to get to where she is, but I know. For Ashley, this is my biggest comeback yet.”

Watch video footage of Charlotte Flair talking about her divorce from Andrade during her appearance on The Sherri Shepherd talk show via the YouTube player embedded below.

