Charlotte Flair is preparing to launch a new project outside of the squared circle.

“The Queen” first revealed plans for her own podcast back in October while speaking with Russell Wilson and Kyle Long during an interview.

Although the show has yet to officially debut, Flair has already been busy recording episodes.

During a recent interview with Going Ringside, the WWE Superstar explained that the idea came together during her extended absence from the ring due to injury.

Flair revealed that she invested in a nonprofit organization focused on mental health during that time, and conversations with those involved eventually led to the idea of creating a podcast.

“To be honest, I didn’t wake up and go, ‘Oh man, I want to have a podcast.’ But, when I was out injured, I took the opportunity to invest in a nonprofit organization, mental health is something very dear and important to my heart. I was kind of lost not knowing, well, I can’t wrestle and I don’t know what’s next. But, you know, you can never go wrong trying to help somebody.”

Flair went on to explain how the organization encouraged her to create a platform where athletes and others in high-pressure positions could discuss their experiences.

“Talking with the owners, they were like, we’d love for you to create a space for athletes and people with high level positions to be able to talk about the pressures and what they have kind of gone through. So, I have filmed eight episodes, I’m just waiting for the launch date.”

While she admitted that hosting the show has taken her outside of her comfort zone, Flair noted that the experience has already been rewarding.

“But, before I do every one, I get kind of nervous but I love sitting down and listening to the stories of the athletes that I’ve had on. I’m actually learning a lot about them and myself through hosting a podcast, which I never thought I would do in a million years.”