Charlotte Flair has provided a positive update on her father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, following his hospitalization on Friday.

As previously reported, Flair revealed earlier in the day that he was dealing with a blood clot in his leg, forcing him to cancel a scheduled appearance in Seattle due to travel restrictions imposed by his doctors.

Later that day, it was reported that the 77-year-old wrestling legend was hospitalized after suffering a fall outside a Wagamama restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Flair reportedly sustained cuts to his head and eye, with medical personnel responding to the scene before transporting him to a hospital.

Charlotte took to X on Friday evening to reassure fans that her father was expected to be okay, while also sharing a humorous detail about his interaction with a doctor.

“Not my dad telling the doctor he fell bc of warrior dropping him on his head…(ps: he’s going to be ok),” Charlotte wrote.

Her comments referenced Flair’s history with The Ultimate Warrior, suggesting that the Nature Boy was still in good spirits despite the incident.

Additional details regarding Flair’s condition and potential release from the hospital have not been announced.