The recent side-by-side live interview between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and her challenger at WrestleMania 41, Charlotte Flair, had fans talking.

During a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail, “The Queen” explained why she chose not to take it easy on Tiffy-Time during the highly-criticized WWE SmackDown segment from the March 21, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from Bologna, Italy.

“It’s great that you said teach her a lesson – I did not look at it as a lesson,” Flair stated when McCarthy asked if the segment was Charlotte teaching Stratton a lesson. “I looked at it as I am Charlotte Flair. Do you want me to be less than? This is what you wanted, right? This is who you want to be like. This is your idol. Okay.”

She then switched gears and spoke about a similar situation she experienced during a program with WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus when Stratus returned to WWE in 2019.

“So 2019, Trish Stratus wanted to come back and I kept thinking to myself, Trish Stratus wants to come back and wrestle me. Oh, I have to be as good as she thinks I am, like I can’t be less than. ‘Charlotte Flair is that good that I have to come back.’ She’d been gone for how many years? Yeah, now she makes, you know, a lot more regular appearances, but that’s all that’s going through my head.”

Charlotte continued, “This is a similar situation. I am going to be as good as everyone thinks I am, and now I feel like I’m even that much better because 2024 did kick my ass and it did give me the clarity and it did like the spark like no, my career is on my time and I’m coming for everything. I’ve done my homework. WrestleMania is the easy part for me. WrestleMania is my domain.”

Charlotte Flair challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 on either April 19 or April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.