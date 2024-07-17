“No one compares to The Prodigy.”

Not even “The Queen.”

WWE veteran Charlotte Flair surfaced on social media for a rare post to comment on what WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez said about her during the July 16 episode of WWE NXT.

During the show, “The Prodigy” Perez spoke about how no one is on her level, no one compares to her, and that she is on track to break all of the records held by “The Queen” Charlotte Flair.

“You almost had it right,” Flair’s post started. It’s been 11. But thank you! I really do have the best fans.”

Flair’s post, which was a reply to a video of the Perez promo from the WWE X account, continued, “Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I’m sure of it.”

Speaking of Charlotte Flair, the former multiple-time women’s world champion in WWE celebrated the 11th anniversary of her debut match against Bayley on July 16.

