Charlotte Flair recently expressed her support for the possibility of a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view event, stating that she’s completely on board if it happens.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, plans are underway for a second WWE Evolution pay-per-view this year, marking the first since the introduction of the all-women event in 2018.

During a recent interview with The Daily Mail, Flair discussed the idea of WWE Evolution 2.0 and mentioned that the first one provided her with one of her favorite matches.

Flair said, “One of my favorite matches is from the first Evolution. Becky Lynch, last woman standing. One of my top three favorite matches. There’s always rumours that it’s happening, so until it happens, I can’t say yet because we don’t know. Y’all are the ones with the scoop! No, I mean, I think it’d be great if we have it.”

She continued, “But I still think the goal is to have more main events and more storylines and so on. The magic that I created on the first one, if it comes to fruition, I look forward to creating more magic on Evolution 2.”

Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Netflix is reporting that the March 24 episode of WWE RAW garnered 3 million views and ranked fourth globally, making the top 10 in 22 countries.

The March 17 episode had slightly higher viewership, reaching 3.1 million after its first week.

Stephanie Vaquer continues to go viral on NXT TV for her signature move, where she traps her opponent’s head between her legs before smashing them into the mat with her knees. Booker T often reacts on commentary with every head smash.

During a recent appearance on the “No Contest Wrestling” podcast, Vaquer revealed the name for the move. She said,

“Matt Bloom says Devil’s Kiss. I love this name. People ask me about the name, but I don’t really have a name for the move because it’s weird. I try to mix many thing and find a new wrestling style. Somtimes I’m asked about the name and I say, ‘I don’t know,’ because I’ve never seen it before. Now, I know because I saw a video of Charlotte, but I didn’t know. I really didn’t know. It’s a bit different (than hers). It’s not the same. Similar, but not the same.”