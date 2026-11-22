Charlotte Flair is embracing one of her most memorable viral moments, and it could soon lead to some new WWE merchandise.

During a March 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown, Flair participated in a split-screen interview with Tiffany Stratton, where she referenced Stratton winning the WWE Women’s Championship “via cash in.” The delivery of the line quickly became a meme among wrestling fans.

Following Stratton’s Women’s Championship victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2026, Flair revisited the moment with a social media post referencing the viral phrase.

During a recent appearance on the Ring The Belle podcast, “The Queen” discussed the reaction to her post and admitted she was surprised by how many fans remembered the original moment.

“What I love more is that my fans that remembered that. When I put it up, I was like, maybe my diehard Queens Court fans will know this picture or remember this picture. But other people just be like, ‘Oh, it’s just like a typical cute glam pic.’ No, but people remembered it. I thought it was great. The line.”

When asked whether merchandise inspired by the meme could be on the way, Flair teased that something might already be in the works.

“I may or may not have a shirt already.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Flair looked ahead to the 2027 WWE Royal Rumble, particularly the possibility of several major returns in the women’s match.

Flair mentioned Bianca Belair, Naomi and Rhea Ripley as three names whose potential appearances could make the match especially memorable.

“For me, this year, I think Women’s Royal Rumble is going to be so impactful because you have to comprehend that you could get a Bianca Belair return, a Naomi return, or Rhea Ripley. I don’t even know if the men–I don’t care who you bring back, but those are three pillars of the women’s division.”

She continued, “So for me, and what it means in women’s wrestling, like one of those returns, obviously Rhea hasn’t been out as long as the other two, but she’s deeply missed. But I can’t imagine what those faces of those little boys, little girls, grown ass men and women if Bianca Belair or Naomi returned.”

As for the men’s Royal Rumble, Flair expects WWE to pull out all the stops for the 40th anniversary of the match, potentially bringing back some legendary names.

“But I do know the men’s Rumble being the 40th anniversary, you don’t know who’s going to return being the 40th. I’m sure they’re going to go bigger than ever. I’m sure my dad would even be like, ‘I would love to be in the Rumble.’ Like sir, sit down.”

Flair also discussed the significance of the Royal Rumble kicking off the Road to WrestleMania.

“But what I’m trying to say is anybody can come back from the past, a legend. So I’m excited to see that. Then obviously what makes Rumble so important is it kicks off our Road to WrestleMania, and it guarantees two slots of a champion of your choosing, whoever wins to punch your ticket to ‘Mania. That’s our Super Bowl. So it’s exciting.”

Flair also expressed interest in seeing some of WWE’s rising stars from NXT participate in the women’s Royal Rumble, specifically mentioning Kelani Jordan and Izzi Dame.

“Then the prospects from NXT, Kelani (Jordan) has really come into herself, Izzi Dame has been killing it. So those two I’m excited to see.”

She also praised Kiana James for her performance in the previous year’s match.

“Then obviously my bestie, Kiana James, put on a hell of a performance last year. So if she gets the opportunity to come back this year, I’m sure she’s going to do it all over again.”