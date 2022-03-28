Charlotte Flair is slated to return to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas when she works a match on the first night of WrestleMania 38 against Ronda Rousey.

Flair wrestled at her first WrestleMania in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 in the first-ever WWE Women’s Championship match alongside Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

Speaking on Barstool’s Rasslin’, Flair recalled WrestleMania 32 and being nervous:

“For me, it’s like, at WrestleMania 32, I would have never imagined my career getting to here. Now it’s like — at [WrestleMania] 32, I was walking down the ramp thinking, ‘Oh, my God, don’t fall! Do I look this way? Do I look that way? Do I ‘Woo!’ do I not ‘Woo!?’ How do I do this? ‘ Now, it’s like I am the main event,” she said.

Flair also noted that she doesn’t take time to reflect on her accomplishments:

“I know you’re supposed to enjoy the ride, right?” Charlotte said. “But it’s really hard to really sit down and reflect because it’s it just feels like yesterday, But I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how do we go from NXT, to TakeOvers, to the second main event WrestleMania?’ Yeah, I don’t — it’s not like we all get together and sit there and like, ‘Yeah, we really changed the game.’ I think we’re just also competitive by nature. Maybe one day when we all slow down…”

H/T to Fightful for the transcription