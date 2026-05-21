Charlotte Flair is reflecting on one of the most defining rivalries of the modern women’s wrestling era.

While speaking during a recent appearance on TMZ Sports’ Inside The Ring (full video below), Flair discussed her long-running rivalry with Becky Lynch and explained why the tension between the two ultimately helped elevate both stars inside WWE.

According to Flair, the competitive nature between herself and Lynch pushed each of them to another level.

“Do I think it helps? I think, with Becky and I, we both wanted to be on top. It’s like with Sasha [Banks] and I, we both wanted to be on top. Any time you get two alphas in the room and they want to be the best, there’s gonna be tension, and I think that’s how it should be. If you’re not in the game to be the best then what are you doing,” Flair answered.

Flair continued by explaining how the rivalry constantly forced both women to evolve as performers whenever the other improved.

“The thing with Becky and I, as she got better I got better, as I got better she got better. You want that. You want competition. Competition breeds competition, it’s how you get better.”

The multi-time women’s champion also spoke about the historical importance of their rivalry and the impact it had on WWE’s women’s division as a whole.

“It’s incredible that Becky and I have this platform to talk about the incredible rivalry that we had due to the pivotal moment in the business for women and what we mean to each other’s careers. There wouldn’t be The Man without The Queen, and they’re wouldn’t be The Queen without The Man. I don’t think it’s over, I think this is just the beginning. If they’re a new fan, they’re just getting a taste of what Becky vs. Charlotte looked like, but to me, I want to see what’s next.”

The rivalry between Flair and Lynch became one of WWE’s most prominent storylines during the women’s evolution era, headlining major premium live events and helping reshape the perception of women’s wrestling within the company.

Fans will soon get another look back at their history, as WWE Rivals returns on May 24 with a new episode centered around Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The episode will air as part of A&E’s “Superstar Sunday” lineup, which also includes WWE LFG.