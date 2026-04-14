Charlotte Flair has become arguably the most accomplished women’s Superstar in WWE history.

But she wasn’t always a locker room leader.

There was a time she was the new girl on the scene.

During a recent interview with Sam Roberts, the women’s wrestling legend addressed some of the unwritten rules there used to be when first arriving in WWE.

“I don’t know if this is a good thing or a bad thing, but you had to change in a specific place,” she recalled. “There were unwritten rules. We hadn’t main evented WrestleMania or a pay-per-view or Raw. You can’t compare. Now, it’s just casual. It’s not that I want people to walk on eggshells now, it’s just different.”

She continued to stroll down memory lane, reflecting on some of the additional unwritten rules in WWE.

“I remember when I came up, you could not hit one move that someone else does, male or female, or wear someone’s color,” she said. “You couldn’t wear red because of the Bellas or even Eva Marie at that time. You couldn’t have studs because of Paige. It’s just different. You’re just hoping, ‘I hope I can wear this.'”

Charlotte Flair teams with Alexa Bliss to take on Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, The Bella Twins and The Irresistible Forces for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.