Charlotte Flair Reportedly Working with a Major Network on Her TV Project

Charlotte Flair is reportedly working with a major TV network on her new project.
As we’ve noted, Flair is currently working on a non-WWE TV project. It was believed that this was for some sort of reality TV show centered around Flair, but word now is that she has a scripted TV show in the works.
It was reported on Twitter by Ryan Satin that Flair’s TV project is a “scripted show with a big network.”
There’s no word yet on what the theme of the show will be, or which network it will air on.
Flair is currently out of action as she prepares for a cosmetic surgery to fix a breast implant leak issue that is related to an operation she had done a while back. She recently noted on Twitter that the surgery will fix the issue longterm, but the recovery period is a little longer than she wanted. You can read her full statement on the matter at this link.
There is also still no word on if Flair will be back in time for SummerSlam, but we noted earlier, via Wrestling Observer Radio, that the surgery and the TV project are both playing a factor in when she does return. WWE does not have a date for Flair’s return as of this week, and it was reported that her return date is undetermined at this time. WWE officials are likely keeping Flair’s return a secret, but they had hoped she would be ready for SummerSlam on August 23.
Regarding Charlotte’s TV project, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair first revealed the news during a recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.
“I know she has a TV series looking at her and she’s got fitness people wanting to do work with her,” Ric said. “I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought.”
Stay tuned for updates on Charlotte.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Kenny Omega Says They’re Close To Revealing Footage For AEW Video Game, Compares It To Nintento 64 Classics
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Bayley Teases Big WWE SummerSlam Match Against Two Legends
- Bianca Belair Returns to RAW, Ruby Riott Makes Cryptic Comment After Landing First TV Win Since February 2019, Liv Morgan
- WWE Possibly Doing Asuka vs. Kairi Sane Next
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury