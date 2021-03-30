Earlier today former NXT champion Andrade spoke with Lucha Libre Online regarding his release from WWE, where El Idolo revealed how much he was making with the company and what eventually led to him asking to be let go.

During the interview Andrade also mentioned that Charlotte Flair was told by a WWE doctor that she was pregnant, which is why she was no longer working WrestleMania 37. Flair’s team has since put out a statement clarifying Andrade’s words, as there was some misleading information in the translation. The team mentions that Flair later took several at home pregnancy tests after speaking with doctors, all confirming that she was not pregnant.

What Manny said about the pregnancy test in today’s interview is true, but a significant amount of context is lost in translation and we’d like to clear that up as best we can. A few weeks ago, Charlotte received a call from WWE medical telling her that her HCG levels had come back high and she was being medically suspended for pregnancy. That day, she took several home tests that all came back negative. A few days later, blood work and ultrasound confirmed there was no pregnancy. This was before any issues with Covid (she is currently medically clear). This put a lot in context for her, mainly how small a woman’s career window is. The men are able to work well into their 50s while the women are seen as “older” in their early 30s even. For an athlete in her prime, these years mean everything. Her issue was with the process and how the information was relayed as opposed to the information itself.

Flair announced last week that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She is now cleared to return to action.

Stay tuned.

(H/T Wrestling Inc.)