SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with BT Sport and addresses reports that say co-workers feel she’s difficult to work with, and how her confidence makes others feel. She also questioned whether her gender has anything to do with it.

“It obviously does rub people the wrong way,” Flair said. “But if I was a man would it rub people the wrong way? No one ever looks at a man and goes, ‘why does he want to be World Champion again? Well, he’s been on top all these years.’ Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I’ve done it all? Because we have a smaller division? Why? ‘Charlotte’s difficult.’ Why? Because I stand up for what I believe in, that makes me difficult? But if I was a man, I’d have big balls, right? No. I know how good I am, man or woman, I am the best.”

The real-life issues between Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are now being used in the storylines as the two prepare to face off at the WWE Survivor Series this Sunday. Flair said the match is going to be something special.

“I think it’s going to be something special. You’ve got two women at the top of their game at the top of the business that believe they’re the best,” she said. “When you see both of them believe that in themselves and to watch that on camera, I think it’s going to be something special.”

She continued, “I think what I am excited about it is, when we faced each other at last woman standing, which is one of my favorite matches, I am a much better performer now than I was then. I know who Charlotte Flair is more now than I was then, so she’ll be facing a much different woman than she did two years ago, I’m a whole new level.”

