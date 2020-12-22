As noted earlier at this link, Peyton Royce took to Twitter and said she’s tired of waiting for an opportunity, teasing a possible angle for tonight’s RAW.

“I’ve been feeling far from myself lately. I’m so beyond done with watching other women fight for what should be in my hands. I can’t sit back & watch it anymore. I can’t wait for the opportunity. It won’t come. It has to be taken. [kiss emoji] #RAW,” she wrote.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair responded and wrote, “I’m easy to find; look for the big gold belts!”

As noted, Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will open tonight’s RAW. It’s speculated that Royce and her partner Lacey Evans will interrupt.

You can see their tweets below:

