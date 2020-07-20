Charlotte Flair Reveals How Andrade Proposed, Talks Relationship and Wedding Plans

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair was the latest guest on the Bella Twins podcast to talk her proposal to Andrade, how their relationship has grown, and early plans for their wedding. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On wanting the wedding to be in Mexico but COVID affecting early planning:

We really haven’t — Just with COVID, it’s really hard to know where the world will be in six months, especially because we want everything to be in Mexico. We don’t know when is the best times because we want everyone to be able to travel.

How COVID gave Charlotte more time at home with Andrade:

But I will say, you guys know how much we’re on the road. The time at home because of COVID has been the best thing. The relationship is different than being in a different hotel room every single night to being on the road and sleeping in the same bed and having somewhat of a routine. You actually learn people’s habits on the road, but this is then the most quality time I’ve ever had [with Andrade].

Reveals how Andrade proposed:

So, our first trip together, he took me to Cancun. When he first said, ‘Let’s go to Cancun,’ I was thinking spring break 2005? *Laughs* Because that’s what I think of Cancun. I’m like, ‘He’s taking me to Senor Frogs?!’ He’s like, ‘No, mami! Cancun’s not like that.’ Because he knows all the best places. So, we wanted to go to Cancun again for New Years. So he’s like, ‘I’ll plan New Years.’ I’m like, ‘OK, whatever.’ He took me to this really nice restaurant that was on the water. After we ate dessert, the waiter was like, ‘Let me take you this way.’ The restaurant at the top of it had a staircase to the dock where a yacht was waiting. We got on the boat, listening to music and drinking, and then we pulled up to two other big boats. We went on the nose. And then there were fireworks on the countdown. When we were listening to the music from the other big boats, I turned around, and he was down on one knee. Because he knows how much I love boats and the water.

Whether they want kids:

I definitely want to be a mother, but I don’t know. It’s just like, if I had the same confidence that I now have in the ring with other opportunities or projects, what could I do? And I’m not ready to try to figure that out on top of trying to be a mother. Like yes, do I want children? Yes. Does my age scare the crap out of me? 1000 percent. But I feel like, ‘OK. Just don’t have the baby because it seems really perfect, and you’re old best friend’s having a baby and it’s your [age],’ like when it happens, it happens. I’m just trying to think, ‘Don’t be scared to venture outside of wrestling. Like go for it.’ I think that’s what I’m trying to figure out.

Full interview can be found here. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)