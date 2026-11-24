Charlotte Flair received some valuable advice from John Cena following a difficult period in her WWE career.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, “The Queen” reflected on her controversial verbal exchange with Tiffany Stratton in Chicago leading up to their showdown at WrestleMania 41, which saw Stratton go off-script with a personal shot regarding Flair’s divorce from Andrade.

Flair recalled a conversation she had with Cena upon returning to WWE television following WrestleMania.

“After Mania, I wasn’t used on TV for a couple weeks, and I was like, ‘what’s meant for you is gonna come your way,’” Flair recalled. “When they brought me back to TV, I think I was in Bakersfield a couple weeks later. John Cena was backstage, and he walked past me, who I more and more have had a relationship with because I did his show, What Drives You. He was like, ‘What happened to Chicago?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. I choked.’”

Flair went on to explain how Cena encouraged her to embrace her imperfections and own everything she had been through in her personal life.

“Then she hit me with the 0 and 3. There are more words said, but ultimately, what he said that was so simple but so deep was like, ‘You have to stop being perfect.’ He’s like ‘Own what you’ve been through.’ I was like, ‘Own what I’ve been through. Yeah, just own it.’ I’m telling myself that, he’s like, ‘Stop being perfect, let it go.’”

Regarding how much Stratton’s comments affected her at the time, Flair admitted she was “destroyed.”

“After the roast that happened and when I tweeted out I just want to wrestle, I meant that,” she said. “It was like kicking a dead dog, I was destroyed.”

The controversial segment was subsequently covered on WWE: Unreal, which documented Stratton being instructed to apologize to Flair for going off-script.

During the same interview, Charlotte Flair addressed a double standard in WWE.