Ric Flair has never been shy about expressing his opinions on social media, particularly when it comes to the wrestling business.

As it turns out, Charlotte Flair sometimes has just as many questions about her father’s posts as everyone else.

Appearing on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast (see video below), Charlotte laughed while discussing how frequently she and Ric clash over his social media activity.

“The amount that we fight about his social media. I cannot tell you, it’s a daily thing,” Charlotte said. “I’m like, ‘Why are you in all caps? Why are you yelling at me in your posts?’”

Charlotte said a recent conversation with Natalya helped give her a different perspective. While Natalya was discussing Bret Hart and Charlotte was talking about Ric, Natalya pointed out that their fathers have earned the right to express their opinions.

“Here is what I learned,” she began. “I was talking to Nattie the other day, and she was talking about Bret, and I was talking about my dad, and she’s like, ‘You know what, he’s earned the right to have an opinion.’ I was like, ‘Okay, that’s one way to look at it.’ Just let him have his opinion.”

That doesn’t mean Charlotte has stopped questioning some of the things her father posts.

“I’m like, ‘Who are you fighting with? I’m just confused.’ He’s like, ‘I saw it here.’ Seven people follow that website,” she joked. “I comment sometimes. When it’s really bad, I won’t comment because I don’t want to draw (attention). Sometimes I make a joke out of it. When it’s really bad, ‘report, report.’”

Charlotte also revealed another challenge she regularly encounters, convincing her father that AI-generated images he finds online aren’t real.

“I have to tell him daily, ‘That AI image is not real.’ He sends me pictures of him and other people. ‘That didn’t happen.’”

Despite their social media disagreements, Charlotte made it clear that everything comes from a good place, describing Ric as her biggest supporter.

“He’s like, ‘I’m just so proud of you.’ He is my biggest fan,” Charlotte said. “If he would just let me manage his social.”

Also during the episode, Stephanie McMahon opened up on personal struggles she dealt with after leaving WWE.