WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair may be known as “The Queen” inside the squared circle, but she’s also exploring opportunities beyond the wrestling ring.

During a recent Fanatics Live Signing as part of WrestleMania 41 Week, Flair opened up about her growing interest in acting and her latest foray into the world of film. The multi-time women’s champion revealed she spent part of last summer filming a horror movie, where she took on a much darker role than fans are used to seeing.

“I’ve dabbled a bit in acting, and I love it,” Flair said. “I actually worked on a horror movie over the summer where I played a character called Ms. Perfect — a serial killer. I don’t know if it’ll ever be released, but I really enjoyed the experience.”

While she admitted the role didn’t allow her to showcase her trademark in-ring physicality, Flair said the creative process was still deeply rewarding. “Being in front of an audience and feeling that instant reaction is what I live for. That’s why the ring is my happy place. But stepping into a different kind of role like Ms. Perfect, I really got into it,” she shared. “It’s a bit of a waiting game now — whether I fit the role for other projects or not. But if another opportunity comes along, I’d definitely be interested.”

Although specific details about the movie remain under wraps, it is reportedly titled You Lose You Die. No release date or additional information has been made public at this time.

Charlotte Flair has previously appeared in television projects such as Psych: The Movie and the rebooted Punky Brewster, suggesting that Hollywood may still have more in store for The Queen.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)